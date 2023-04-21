Leeds head coach Javi Gracia has talked about the need for action over words as his side battle to stay in the Premier League.

His side have been criticised after conceding 11 goals in back-to-back home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Speaking to the media before Leeds' match against Fulham, Gracia was asked about whether his side lacked leaders: "I understand perfectly clearly why you ask me.

"But in this moment, I think it's not to speak, it's time to do. We have to show what we're able to do.

"If you tell me all these things, I'll agree with you. But we only can 'do' and this way, we'll come back the way we played before."

Gracia secured three wins and a draw from his first six league games in charge, but successive 5-1 and 6-1 hammerings have been damaging, leaving the Whites 16th in the table - just two points above the relegation zone.

The former Watford manager could recall captain Liam Cooper for Saturday's match at Craven Cottage and has insisted there is plenty of passion in Leeds' dressing room.

"In my opinion, there are different leaders and different ways to be a leader," said Gracia. "Some of them speaking more, some of them doing and some learning from examples every day.

"Maybe we don't have players that show that character outside. But inside, I can tell you we have a good atmosphere.

"All of them respect each other, help each other, and I'm happy with the atmosphere we have."