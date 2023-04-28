Former striker Glenn Murray believes Tony Pulis' impact on Crystal Palace lives on despite the Welshman's departure from the club in 2014.

"He's a massive reason why Palace are still in the Premier League," Murray told Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast.

"I know it didn’t end well. He came in at a critical point. We were looking like we were going down and he changed everything. He made all 25 men travel to away games. If you weren’t involved to play a minute he would make everyone travel for togetherness.

"There was an 18-man squad and seven would be left out – not young lads, big hitters. He brought us together and managed to get us out of the predicament we were in."

Murray also shone a light on another former Palace boss in Alan Pardew.

"He simplified the game," said Murray.

"He brought Connor Wickham in. He pulled me in one day and went 'Glenn, I want you to teach Connor the dark arts. When to be nudged, when to go down, when to buy a free-kick.'

"I went 'let me get this straight. You want me to take this striker, who will take my position, is on more money, you want me to coach him or teach him certain things that a more experienced striker will know?'

"He was like 'yeah'.

"I was like ‘I think it’s time for me to go Alan.’

"It ended up a Financial Fair Play thing and it was going to be me or Dwight Gayle to go."

Listen to the podcast in full here