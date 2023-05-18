BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore believes no Southampton supporter can be "angry" with James Ward-Prowse if he choses to leave St Mary's as he "deserves to be playing as a high level as he can".

Captain Ward-Prowse is Southampton's top scorer this season with eight goals in the Premier League, however it was not enough save his boyhood club from relegation.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Solent Southampton season review, Blackmore said: "At the end of the day he needs to be playing in the Premier League.

"Not one single supporter could be angry with him for him leaving this summer. They have seen departures in the past which have angered fans if you look at Danny Ings.

"His career has not gone anywhere since and if he stayed the club might have stayed up and he would have been a hero for example.

"But Ward-Prowse has done his time. It's 11 years in the Premier League and 11 years of Ward-Prowse in it, with the last few years as captain. He has been a great servant.

"He deserves to be playing at as high a level as he can. He may get a chance to play in the Champions League or Europa League. I am not sure he will get to a Champions League club but 341 Premier League appearances and 48 Premier League goals - Ward-Prowse does not owe anything to Southampton football club."

