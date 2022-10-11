Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist thinks Antonio Colak's goalscoring form should hold sway over Alfredo Morelos' European experience when current boss is choosing who will lead the line against Liverpool on Wednesday - and he dismisses the suggestion that they could play together in the Champions League game. (The National), external

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits Scottish football could be in for a horrendous few months as the game looks to get to grips with the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, but he is hoping clubs and fans keep their cool and have patience - because the country's officials will get it right. (Daily Record), external

