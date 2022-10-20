W﻿ho is your Leicester World Cup wildcard?

James MaddisonGetty Images

With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Leicester player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

S﻿am Holloway, LeicesterFanTV

James Maddison: He should be on that plane with the rest. He is in fine form and Gareth Southgate is a stubborn manager for not picking him in recent times.

Will he select him for the World Cup? No. He doesn't like Madders' flare - and that is England's loss.

