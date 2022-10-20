With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Leicester player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

S﻿am Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

James Maddison: He should be on that plane with the rest. He is in fine form and Gareth Southgate is a stubborn manager for not picking him in recent times.

Will he select him for the World Cup? No. He doesn't like Madders' flare - and that is England's loss.

