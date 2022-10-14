P﻿hil Foden says he wants to keep learning and winning trophies after signing a new contract with Manchester City.

T﻿he 22-year-olds previous deal was due to expire in 2024, but his new contract will keep the midfielder at the club until 2027.

After putting pen to paper, Foden said: "It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract.

"I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ball boy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing.

"I’ve improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field. Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be.

"With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me.

"I want to thank every single person at City because without them I would not be where I am today. All the Academy coaches I worked with, all the players I’ve played with and everyone who works behind the scenes. It’s an honour to be part of this football club".