Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland in Madrid

The Celtic players and supporters finally get the game they've been pining for as they travel to the Spanish capital and their long-awaited date at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The only disappointment for the many who have made their way to the Iberian Peninsula is that the stakes are so low as Celtic look to win in Spain for the first time.

A frustrating return to Europe's top table ends with the Scottish champions hoping to register a victory at the sixth and final attempt, at the home of the European champions.

Real still have work to do to win Group F thanks to their defeat in Leipzig last week so Carlo Ancelotti may not rest as many of his stars as he might have. They will want to avoid a possible last 16 pairing with the likes of Bayern Munich, Napoli or Manchester City.

Domestically, Celtic are as ruthless as they are relentless. In Europe they have been as frustrated as they have been profligate, and their points tally of just two is scant reward for generally promising performances in their five games so far.

Indeed, on matchday one they had Real by the throat before succumbing in the second half in Glasgow. But they really should be viewing this final European game of the season through a more positive prism and with more points in the bag.

However, the signs are there that Ange Postecoglu's team isn't far away from challenging in this competition and they'll be desperate to return next year to right some wrongs from this season's tilt.