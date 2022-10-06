Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: "We're disappointed with the result, but you've got to be proud of the players and the club to get to this level.

"The disappointment for me was that the three goals were preventable. For all the possession they had, and movement of the ball, the first two goals are just balls into the box that we really should deal with.

"A very inexperienced and young back three to play against a £60m striker who was at Real Madrid, so these guys will learn from that. You switch off for half a second against these teams and they'll score.

"It's a massive learning curve, you can't switch off.

"We have to put ourselves back in a position that we can get this again next year, and build. You look at teams historically when they get into Europe for the first time, it takes a few seasons before they start performing.

"I'm massively proud of the players tonight. They've gone out against a top European team, and competed for Heart of Midlothian. Yes we came up short, but they gave everything."