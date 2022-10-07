Anthony Martial's goalscoring form continued on Thursday as he netted against Omonia during Manchester United's 3-2 win the Europa League.

He has been directly involved in four goals (three goals, one assist) in his three appearances for United in all competitions this season, while he’s scored in consecutive matches as a substitute for the Red Devils for the first time since August 2017.

U﻿nited fans will hope the forward is getting back to his form of 2019-2020, when he scored 17 Premier League goals.