We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Charles: I have got to learn to keep the faith with this team. One by one each fan is allowing themselves to believe... but belief is a terrifying experience. There is a lot to worry about going on this performance. I'm still not sure if this title challenge is sustainable but, thankfully, Arsenal and Arteta are working hard to prove me wrong!

Peter: Arsenal need to be ruthless in games like this, conceding an early goal was never in the plan but the guys really put up a good fight to win the match. Every game now is like a final for Arsenal so they need to keep the defence solid and should not give room for such mistakes to occur again.

Freya: Games like this when we go to 2-0 and then end up winning proves we have every chance to win the league. The players just have to work hard and focus to make this possible. It's up to them now.

Roy: What an epic comeback? I took my six-year-old grandson to his first Arsenal match; he will remember it for the rest of his life as I remember mine when Arsenal beat Spurs 3-1 in the autumn of 1958. I have never, in my 65 years of supporting Arsenal, heard the crowd respond so loudly to Reiss Nelson’s winning amazing goal. A joy to be at Emirates Stadium.

Bournemouth fans

Ray B: Couldn't have asked more of the players. The problem was a lack of an outlet. We desperately need Brooks and Tavernier to be fit to provide this.

Andrew: Actually hard done by. Ref played well over the six minutes. There was a minor stoppage at the start of the injury time but not to justify that. A very clear home-team decision.

Jon: Three times this season we've lost games from 2-0 up, that's going to be a big decider on staying up.