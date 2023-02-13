We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Fulham fans

Keir: Fulham were superb and should have had a couple more. You can see the difference in the team from the start of the season, they are playing with confidence and belief in each other and as a team.

Timothy: We've struck gold with Silva! Seventh in the league, ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool and Mitrovic is amongst the top five strikers in Europe. Haven't felt this good about my club since Hodgson's team in the late 2000s.

Mario: Another step towards our goal to stay up in the Premier League, but as the boss says one game at a time. Reset and refocus on the next game, it’s great to see that we don’t always need Mitro to score as we have goalscorers throughout the team. COYW!

Nottingham Forest fans

Cubby: First-half performance let us down, however Fulham looked good going forward. Unfortunate with the defensive injuries early on, but solid debuts for Felipe and Shelvey, definite starters for next week. A frustrating end to such a good run of form, however we must bounce back and learn from the mistakes made.

Simon: It's pretty obvious from all the games we have played this season, that sticking the ball in the back of the net is a big problem for Forest. Our goal difference is proof of that. How good would it be to stick four goals in a game like Leicester did against Spurs to leapfrog us? It's one thing to get clean sheets, but now we need more service and goals.

Dave: Forest have learnt to get results in the Premier League and I’ve no doubt we’ll survive this season, but three away goals tells the story. Again we won the ball well and often but lacked the courage and vision to create chances, giving away possession cheaply and in our half. Shelvey showed the way when he came on, but we only played for 20 minutes!