Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says it is important for his players to "test" whoever is in goal for Newcastle United in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Fourth-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius is likely to get the nod for the Magpies at Wembley.

Nick Pope is suspended after his red card against Liverpool last weekend and Martin Dubravka is cup-tied after featuring for the Red Devils earlier in the competition, while Karl Darlow is out on loan at Hull City.

"That's an issue for them that they have to sort," said Ten Hag. "Of course we know it. The one who is holding [the position] can influence it, and of course we have to test it, that's quite obvious."

United have not lifted a trophy since winning the Europa League in May 2017, while Ten Hag is looking to mark his first season in charge at Old Trafford with a competition success.

He added: "It's a great opportunity to get the silverware in. It's about glory and honour in football.

"We deserve to play the final and now we have a great opportunity to win the cup.

"We have to put everything in to get that cup to Manchester. You can feel that the fans are really waiting for it and we will do everything we can to give the fans their honour."