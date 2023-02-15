Sutton's prediction: 2-1

It's so hard to call because they both have so much attacking talent, but it's worth pointing out that Arteta made lots of changes when he went to City in the FA Cup and did not show his hand in that game.

Arsenal are not going change the way they play - they can't. From my experience of being in title races, you cannot start being conservative halfway through the season.

So, I am sure the Gunners will be bold and play with the same intensity they usually do. It's the right thing to do because I am not convinced by City defensively - they have had so many different combinations at the back this season, which hasn't helped.

I would not be surprised if this game ended up in a draw but, if I am going to pick a winner, I am going with Arsenal. When they get chances, they will take them.

This is not a title decider, though. There is still a very long way to go and I still think City will win the league, even if they lose on Wednesday.

Josh's prediction: 3-1

Of course I'm going with my club! At home this season we've been very impressive and there really is an extraordinary atmosphere at the Emirates now.

We saw in the FA Cup game a couple of weeks ago that the gap in quality has been closed between us and City and I just get the impression they are there to be beaten. It's a huge game and losing it isn't an option.

It's too early to say that if we win, we also win the title - but being six points clear with a game in hand doesn't sound awful, does it?

Lou's prediction: 1-2

I have to back City! We've been playing these types of games for the past five or six years which will give us an edge over this Arsenal team, who are less experienced in these high-pressure moments.

We can't afford to lose but if we can get the three points then it could give us the edge mentally over Arsenal in the title race.

