Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Newcastle

Sutton's prediction: 1-1, Newcastle to win after extra time and penalties

Manchester United are a club with great harmony now and I have nothing but praise for the work Erik ten Hag has done there, but I don't think Sunday will be as straightforward for them as many seem to be expecting.

Everyone is writing Newcastle off because Nick Pope is suspended and they will have to play their third-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius instead.

Whether we like it or not, we all remember Karius for what happened in the 2018 Champions League final. I really felt for him then, but this is his chance for redemption.

For him to win at Wembley, and be the hero too, would be a fairytale because it is so unlikely - but you know what, let's go for the fairytale.

Marcus Rashford is in ridiculous form for Manchester United at the moment and you have to make the Magpies the underdogs here.

Yes, Ten Hag's side got away with things a little bit against Leicester and also have to play Barcelona on Thursday while Newcastle have a free week, but Manchester United are clear favourites.

I don't care about that, though. I think this game will go the distance and Karius will make the difference, right at the very end.

Ronnie's prediction: 3-1

If both teams were at full strength I would say it would be a bit closer, but Pope being out is a big boost for us. The main reason I am backing Manchester United to win though, is the way we are playing. I just can't fault us at the moment, and that's not me being biased as fan, it is just I trust us to score goals.