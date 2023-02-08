New chief executive Alan Burrows has described his Aberdeen job as a "real privilege" and cited his positive relationship with chairman Dave Cormack as a reason for choosing the Dons amid interest from "a number of clubs".

“Aberdeen is an excellent football club with a rich and decorated history and ambitious plans for a successful future," said Burrows.

"I’ve built up a good working relationship with the chairman over the years and was very pleased when he got in touch.

“There is much to do, on and off the pitch, and I am excited and eager to work with the many talented staff who I know are in place at Pittodrie.

"I am also keen to immerse myself as much as I can in the city and with the supporters, so I can best reflect the traditions and expectations of the Dons fanbase."

Burrows to join Aberdeen as chief executive