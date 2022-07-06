With pre-season fixtures and a pre-season tour just around the corner, we asked you what you're hoping to see from Antonio Conte's side and which younger players you think deserve a chance to impress the boss.

Here are some of your comments:

Spencer: It's an exciting time to be a Spurs fan. No obvious internal issues, some good signings way before the transfer window closes and, lastly, we have a world-class manager. We are going to be hard to beat this year and top three is a confident prediction… roll on 202-/23!

Dave: Optimistic about first full season under Conte - we've had some good new signings. I think we'll finish third and hopefully win something finally.

Thomas: This could be Dane Scarlett's breakout year. Mourinho tipped him for big things, so why not start him against Roma? The four games will give us time to assess which players want to put the work in - and which ones need to go.

Aidan: Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine both need a chance to play during pre-season as they've been part of the Under-19 England team that won the Euros. I also can't wait to see how the new signings fit into the team.

Darren: I’m interested to see where Oliver Skipp will fit in this season - and I hope he does because he’s a very talented player.

Mac: We have made really good signings. It shows we are backing the manager and wanting to push forward. I feel we still need a couple more, but things are looking good so far. I do hope a few youngsters are given opportunities this season as well, though. We’ve had a couple on the fringes for a year or so!