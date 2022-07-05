Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

With Romeo Lavia set to join Southampton from Manchester City, the future of midfielder Ibrahima Diallo is now certainly in question.

Battling against James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu for a starting place in the centre, the Frenchman is almost always the man left watching from the sidelines.

The pair's consistency and reliability - Ward-Prowse and Romeu made the highest number of starts in the squad last season - means Diallo has seen limited time on the pitch.

Since signing for the Saints, the 23-year-old has made just 45 appearances across two seasons, with 20 being starts.

When all three were available last campaign, the former Brest player was never picked above the captain and was only favoured instead of Romeu on three occasions – with two of those being in the last three games of the season.

Instead, most of his starts either came when he was forced to play out of position, or as part of a midfield trio in a 3-5-2.

With game time limited, the addition of Lavia from City will probably see Diallo slip down the pecking order to fourth choice - because manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is likely to want to see an immediate return on a substantial fee for an unproven 18-year-old.

With two years left on his contract, Diallo has two options if the Austrian sticks with his favoured 4-2-2-2 system: seek a loan move, or fight for a place as an attacking midfielder.

