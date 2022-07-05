Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester's Foxes reporter

French football journalist Sara Menai has told BBC Radio Leicester Sport that Leicester City have submitted an 8m euros (£6.8m) offer for Stade Rennes midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud.

The French central midfielder played in both legs of the Europa Conference League last-16 tie against the Foxes in the latter stages of last season, scoring in the second leg at Roazhon Park.

The 28-year-old can play as a typical number eight, but can also operate in the more advanced number 10 position. This would favour Leicester City, as Brendan Rodgers leant more on the 4-3-3 formation towards the end of last season with success.

The figure of 8m euros for a player who reached double figures for both goals and assists last season may seem low, but he is in the final year of his contract at Stade Rennes, and is expected to leave the club this summer.

However, despite the low fee and consequently low risk nature of the transfer, the Foxes are still battling with their squad size ahead of the new Premier League season. It’s imperative that as the “refresh” touted by Brendan Rodgers begins to happen, that the backdoor at King Power Stadium also continues to revolve.