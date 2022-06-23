Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest are close to agreeing a loan deal for Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson.

Henderson started last season with high hopes of ousting David de Gea as United’s number one.

But he missed the start of the campaign after contracting Covid-19 and was forced onto the sidelines as De Gea regained top form and became one of the few positives from a wretched season at Old Trafford.

It has left Henderson looking for a new club in the short term as he looks to try to regain his spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

With one of his rivals, Sam Johnstone, joining Crystal Palace and current number three Nick Pope close to joining Newcastle, the opportunity of playing regularly in the Premier League is attractive to Henderson.

He excelled during Sheffield United’s debut top-flight campaign after initially joining the Blades on loan from United in their promotion season.