'Doig set for Serie A move to Verona'

Hibs left-back Josh Doig is on the brink of a £3m move to Hellas Verona in Serie A, with the 20-year-old heading to Italy this weekend and expected to have a medical on Monday. (Scottish Sun), external

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is hopeful of concluding a deal for Bristol City youngster Reuben McAllister, the 16-year-old son of his assistant manager Jamie McAllister, but says nothing has been signed off just yet. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

