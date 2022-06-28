Lukaku to have Inter medical on Wednesday

Romelu LukakuGetty Images

Romelu Lukaku will be in Milan on Wednesday to have his medical before rejoining Inter Milan.

Chelsea last week agreed to loan Lukaku back to the Serie A side, which includes Inter paying a loan fee of about 8m euros (£6.9m).

Lukaku is going back to the club he left to join Chelsea for a record £97.5m 12 months ago.

The Belgium striker has become increasingly frustrated at Stamford Bridge, though he was the Blues' top scorer last season with 15 goals.