Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the club are finalising deals for two players.

Speaking after the friendly 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers at Celtic Park, the Australian commented: "We're confident we're now close to the end point in terms of bringing in a couple, which will help."

So far this summer, Celtic have formalised permanent deals for Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Daizen Maeda, who had been on loan, while Alexandro Bernabei and Benjamin Siegrist have also been signed up.