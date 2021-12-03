Assistant manager Roberts takes Palace news conference
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Manager Patrick Vieira was not around to take this week's pre-match news conference after being called away because of a family matter.
Assistant manager Osian Roberts answered the media's questions and this is what he said before Palace's trip to Manchester United:
On Vieira and whether he will take charge of the match on Sunday, he said:
"I hope so. We have just finished training but I haven't spoken to him since training but I will speak to him this afternoon. I expect normal service will resume this weekend";
When asked if Ralf Rangnick coming in at United makes it harder to prepare, Roberts said: "When a new manager comes in there is potential for some changes. We’ll have to wait and see and focus on what we normally do. He’s a highly respected coach and he has a group of players that will want to perform for him. For us it will be focusing on our style of play";
Joachim Andersen has missed the last couple of games and looks as though he will miss the game on Sunday. Roberts says the club are assessing him "day-by-day" and the same goes for James McArthur;
The Eagles have conceded a number of goals from set pieces and their problems defending corners led to the penalty and defeat at Leeds. Roberts said they will not "ignore these matters - we try to deal with them". He added: "We speak about concentration levels. We’re aware we have conceded too many from set pieces."