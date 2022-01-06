Swindon v Man City: Last time out

Manchester City ran out 2-0 winners when they last faced Swindon Town.

In the FA Cup third round in 2002, Paulo Wanchope headed in the opener on eight minutes before ex-Swindon midfielder Kevin Horlock applied the killer blow against his former club.

City were holding a slender one-goal lead midway through the second half when Horlock showed Swindon no favours by scoring the decisive second goal.

The then Second Division Swindon gave a creditable account of themselves against the First Division leaders, but never threatened to cause a cup upset.

They did not manage a single shot on target in the entire 90 minutes, though dogged defending restricted City to few goalscoring chances.