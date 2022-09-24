Malky Mackay says St Mirren's win over Celtic last weekend shows how much "stronger" the Scottish Premiership has become and how important it is for his Ross County side to keep "punching above its weight".

"People said last season was the strongest it's been in years, but I think Kilmarnock coming back into it, with the finances and size of the club, has made it an even stronger league," the manager tells Ross County TV.

Mackay suggests that the investment by Aberdeen and Hibernian in an attempt to avoid another season outside the Premiership's top six, and Dundee United sitting bottom at present despite their fourth-place finish last season, shows that County must "give everything we've got to make sure we stay in it".

He thinks that "surprise results" like last weekend's in Paisley, and Livingston sitting fifth despite their relative lack of resources "shows that anyone can beat anyone in this league".