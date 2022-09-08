Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media after Liverpool slumped to a 4-1 defeat at Napoli - their joint worst in the Champions League.

"We played badly in the first half, but usually we don't concede three goals," said the Reds manager, who gestured in apology at the travelling supporters at full-time.

"With Alisson in goal, you have to be really bad for that to happen. It looks like we have to reinvent ourselves. There is a lot of things lacking.

"We have Wolves on Saturday and they cannot stop laughing probably. They would say - and I would too - it is the perfect moment to play us. We have to set up better in pretty much everything.

"In football there are always solutions. We didn't play well enough - that is obvious, and that is why we lose games. There is a job to do, my responsibility and I need time to think about it.

"We were not compact defensively or offensively.

"Why it happened, I cannot answer now. It is a really tough cookie to take, but I have to take it."

On the day Chelsea sacked manager Thomas Tuchel, Klopp was even asked in the news conference if he was concerned for his own position.

"Not really, our owners are rather calm and expect me to sort the situation and not think someone else will," he replied.

