Chelsea v Everton: confirmed team news
- Published
Just two changes for Chelsea from the 11 that began the 3-2 win over Leeds at the weekend as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic come in for Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.
Neither Havertz or Werner is in the squad, nor is Romelu Lukaku, although N'Golo Kante is back on the bench.
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, James, Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Christensen, Chalobah, Kante, Niguez, Barkley, Sarr.
Everton are struggling for numbers and can only name seven subs, including two goalkeepers.
It is five changes from the side that lost 3-1 at Crystal Palace with Fabian Delph, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Richarlison all not in the squad.
Youngsters Anthony Gordon (20), Jarrad Branthwaite (19) and Ellis Simms (20) are among the starting XI.
Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gordon, Gomes, Doucoure, Iwobi, Simms.
Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Allan, Coleman, Gbamin, Dobbin, Onyango.