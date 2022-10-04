Derek Riordan's two goals earned Hibs victory against Aberdeen at Pittodrie back on 4 October 2008.

A defensive slip by Lee Mair allowed the striker to give the visitors the lead, only for Lee Miller to equalise with a penalty before half-time

But Riordan's spot-kick following a Charlie Mulgrew handball won it with 10 minutes left.

It was to prove a productive season for the forward, who had returned from Celtic for a second Hibs spell that summer and ended the campaign as the club's top scorer with 12 goals.

Hibs: Ma-Kalambay, van Zanten, Bamba, Jones, Murray, Rankin, Thicot (Shiels 74), Stevenson, Fletcher, Nish, Riordan. Not used: McNeil, Yantorno, Keenan, Hanlon, Chisholm, Pinau.