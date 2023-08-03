Tottenham are closing in on signing Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven after agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands Under-21 international. (Talksport), external

Al-Nassr are rivalling Spurs and set to pay £13m for the signature of 28-year-old Barcelona and France defender Clement Lenglet. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Tottenham are looking to finalise the £30m sale of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Atletico Madrid. (90min), external

Meanwhile, striker Harry Kane could be willing to give up a large part of his Spurs salary in order to help push through a move to Bayern Munich. (Bild - in German), external

