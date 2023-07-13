Defender Jan Paul van Hecke has signed a new contract with Brighton.

The 23-year-old, who joined from NAC Breda in 2020, made 13 appearances for Albion last season.

Brighton have not disclosed the length of the new deal.

"I’m really pleased for JP, and to see an extension of a contract of another important player," said head coach Roberto de Zerbi.

"Last year he showed all his quality and his potential. He was very important in us achieving our goal."