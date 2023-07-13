Dons 'sharp' in Turiff win - Robson

Aberdeen kicked off pre-season with a bang, showing no mercy against Turiff, ramping to a 9-0 victory.

Ester Sokler netted four on his debut, but it was the level of performance that pleased manager Barry Robson the most.

"Everyone can see the movement and the speed we are passing the ball at, but that only comes when you can counter-press well," he told RedsTV. , external

"That's the bit that people don't see but that's the bit that I'm pleased with.

"The reaction anytime we got the ball back was sharp, we got after Turiff and when you do that, you can sicken a team a bit.

"That's our first pre-season game, everyone got 45 minutes. I'm pretty pleased where we're at."

New signing Nicky Devlin reiterated his manager's sentiments, highlighting it was "a great workout".