Hibs must 'face up' to 'pelters' from fans - Newell

Joe Newell says "sluggish" Hibernian were simply "not good enough" in their humiliating Europa Conference League defeat to Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes.

The Leith club were heading for a 2-0 first-leg loss in their second-round qualifier before substitute Newell pulled a late goal back with an injury-time free-kick.

The Hibs midfielder used his post-match interview to apologise to the travelling support after an embarrassing result.

"We got pelters walking off and rightly so," he told BBC Scotland. "The fans spent a good sum to come over here. We need to come out and say sorry to them. You have to face up to it.

"There are lots of little excuses you could say, but overall the performance wasn’t there. The gaffer said his words, but before we got in we spoke up and said it wasn’t good enough.

"It’s one of those days. They’re a well-drilled side. It means the absolute world to them. I’ve played a dozen of these games now and they’re never easy. It can be sticky. But we know we should be a lot better."