Has Kettlewell unearthed a new hero?

Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Sport Scotland

The star player award for this week has to go to Mika Biereth who burst onto the scene in outstanding fashion on his Motherwell debut. A new season requires new heroes and Stuart Kettlewell may have unearthed one in the form of the Dane on-loan from Arsenal.

His pace and power was simply too much for the Hibs defence on Sunday as he drove in from the right to set up Conor Wilkinson for the opening goal before showing strength, balance and an instinct for finishing as he scored what would turn out to be the winning goal.

At just 20-years of age, expectations have to be kept in check and it would be unfair to burden him with the expectation of filling the goals void left by Kevin van Veen. But how valuable it would be for Stuart Kettlewell to have a player making this sort of early impact in the final third. Even if Biereth could now aim for double figures this season it would make a huge difference to Fir Park fortunes. On this evidence, there is no reason why that should not be a realistic aim.

6 foot 2 and a Danish under-21 international, Biereth looks like he has all the attributes. He might not match the 29 goals of KVV last season - an incredible haul, especially at a non-Old Firm club - but on the evidence of Biereth’s performance against Hibs the sky is the limit.