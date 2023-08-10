Eddie Howe experimented with different formations in pre-season but it would be a surprise to see him move away on a permanelexandernt basis from the 4-3-3 that suits the players so well and has brought so much success at both ends of the pitch.

However, there were times last season when he changed to a 4-2-3-1 during a game to good effect, including against Fulham at home when they got a late winner, and in the second half at Brentford when they came from behind to take three points.

It was interesting to see in those matches Alexander Isak switching to a number 10 role behind Callum Wilson.

Most of Newcastle’s forward players can operate in more than one position and their versatility gives Howe the flexibility to alter things during a game or if he needs to make changes to cope with the extra matches they will have this season.

Andrew also asked about Elliot Anderson's role this season.

When I saw him play for the academy teams, he was on the wing or in a front three, but Howe - who rates the 20-year-old very highly - also sees him as a central midfielder.

I do not know if we can yet make a judgement on his best position but, with Joe Willock injured and Sean Longstaff only just back from a knock, there is an argument for Anderson – after his sensational pre-season – to start in midfield against Aston Villa.