Neilson on his touchline ban, Easter Road record & Nisbet threat
Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has been talking to the media ahead of his side’s Scottish Cup derby with Hibs on Sunday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Neilson's touchline ban will mean a "different" experience but have no impact on the players.
No hurt is still lingering from last term's final defeat to Rangers, that season "finished on the full-time whistle".
Neilson's poor Easter Road record - no wins as Hearts player or manager - doesn’t bother him, but he says it would be nice to break the duck.
Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is a "big threat" having "come back flying" from long-term injury and Hearts have to watch him.
Form goes out the window, it’s about who turns up on the day.