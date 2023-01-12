Former Hibs striker suggests Park as director of football - gossip
Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus suggests John Park should return to Easter Road to fill the new director of football role. (Record), external
A new contract for striker Kevin Nisbet will be a top priority for the new Hibs director of football. (Record), external
Former Hibs forward Mickey Weir says sacking current head coach Lee Johnson is not the answer after a difficult start to the season. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external