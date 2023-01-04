Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"Yes and no." That was Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch's answer when asked if Wednesday's match against fourth-from-bottom West Ham United was a must-win fixture.

He went on to explain that the importance of victory against a side in close proximity to his was imperative, but also how it feels no different to any other Premier League fixture.

"I just feel like this every week... every game, for where we are as a team and as a club, feels like a final," he said.

The relentless brutality of England's top flight shows no sign of abating for United 16 games into the campaign.

Rewind to the same point last season and, after a cruel late 3-2 defeat at Chelsea, Leeds were on 16 points, six ahead of the relegation zone and sitting in 15th place.

A year on, the points tally is the same, but there is only a two-point gap to the bottom three - albeit with games in hand on those around them.

Marsch has discussed at length the subject of stress since being at Elland Road - how he had to relieve it from the players when he arrived to ensure the club stayed in the division, and now how it has become the part of the job he loathes.

The American will have to mange both aspects in what will feel a tense occasion against David Moyes' West Ham side.

At this point last season, the Hammers were in the Champions League berths - and that's a salutary reminder that the Premier League is brutal and unforgiving.