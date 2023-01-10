Liverpool have recalled 20-year-old defender Billy Koumetio from his loan spell with Austria Vienna.

The Reds recently lost first-choice centre-back Virgil van Dijk to a hamstring injury that is expected to keep the Netherlands international out for several weeks.

Koumetio has made 15 appearances for the Austrian Bundesliga side this season, after joining them last summer for his first loan spell away from the Reds.

He has played two senior games for Liverpool, making his debut in a Champions League group match at FC Midtjylland in December 2020 and also featuring in the Carabao Cup against Leicester City last season.