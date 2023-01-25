Olusanya joins Arbroath on loan as Jamieson is recalled

St Mirren winger Toyosi Olusanya will spend the rest of the season on loan at Championship strugglers Arbroath.

The 25-year-old has been dogged by injury since moving to Paisley from Middlesbrough last summer, making just five appearances and suffering a broken toe.

Manager Stephen Robinson said: "Toyosi has been out for three or four months with an injury and we felt it was a good opportunity for him to go out and play 15 games at a good level in the Championship. 

"We also have an eye on getting Toyosi ready for next season. He hasn't played a lot of football over the last year and he'll benefit from playing at a good level with a good club."

Meanwhile, young forward Lewis Jamieson has been recalled from his Airdrieonians loan spell. The 20-year-old netted eight times in 18 games for the League 1 club.

Robinson added: "Lewis has been out and done well at that level. He needs to get stronger and fitter and that's his challenge between now and the end of the season."

Toyosi Olusanya will attempt to help Arbroath survive relegation from the Championship