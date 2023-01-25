St Mirren winger Toyosi Olusanya will spend the rest of the season on loan at Championship strugglers Arbroath.

The 25-year-old has been dogged by injury since moving to Paisley from Middlesbrough last summer, making just five appearances and suffering a broken toe.

Manager Stephen Robinson said: "Toyosi has been out for three or four months with an injury and we felt it was a good opportunity for him to go out and play 15 games at a good level in the Championship.

"We also have an eye on getting Toyosi ready for next season. He hasn't played a lot of football over the last year and he'll benefit from playing at a good level with a good club."

Meanwhile, young forward Lewis Jamieson has been recalled from his Airdrieonians loan spell. The 20-year-old netted eight times in 18 games for the League 1 club.

Robinson added: "Lewis has been out and done well at that level. He needs to get stronger and fitter and that's his challenge between now and the end of the season."