W﻿e asked for your thoughts after after Monday's game at Goodison Park.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Greg: Give Frank a few games after the window. Can’t see him being here in March though. The display was abysmal.

Perdie: Good, entertaining match. As soon as they said five extra minutes, in my heart I knew Wolves would win. I have watched Everton since 66 - I am now 68. How did I know? Watch them for as long as I have.

Chris: Clueless and in desperate need of a striker.

Wolves fans

Nigel: Not a convincing win, but a win nonetheless. There are plenty of good players to return and it's good news we have started a winning run.

Vijay: Two poor teams. Everton had enough chances to wrap the game up, but thankfully they didn't. We look frail at the back - four isn't working, so we should go back to five, keep it tight, then look for a goal. We were lucky Everton couldn't finish. A decent side would've killed us off first half. However, I'll take a 95th-minute winner all Boxing Day long!

Tom: The general fitness, organisation and gameplan were all improved on that of Lage's time at the club. The standard of the defending is a cause for concern - Collins looked like he hadn't seen a football for the past six weeks. Some additions will secure survival, but a near total rebuild in the summer is needed for anything higher than 10th.