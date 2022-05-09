'Feeling sick about it right now' - Nerves kicking in for Leeds fans

Sunday's loss to Arsenal saw Leeds end the day in the relegation zone for the first time since October.

The mood among fans is pretty grim right now, but not all hope is lost.

Here are some of your comments:

Josh: Ultimately it's still all to play for. I think most of us knew it would be a fight between Burnley and ourselves when it all came down to it. I fancy our chances even with missing so many key players. The red card against Arsenal certainly didn't help our cause, but the lads are more than capable of picking up a couple of results to keep us up.

Vincent: Feeling sick about it right now. An amazing first season not capitalised on with two or three poor transfer windows, plus an injury crisis got us in this mess and lost us Bielsa. Feel more sympathy than anger towards Marsch as it's not entirely his fault but a tactical overhaul after Bielsa's unique style at this stage of the season was an enormous risk.

Cameron: It's not over but we have to be honest and say we're favourites for the drop. If we go down then serious questions need to be answered about our recruitment or lack of in January.

Joey: Nauseating until the season's over, regardless of how it goes. It has been a horrendous season to endure.

Adrian: Still think Leeds will stay up. It’s going to be a monumental challenge but three winnable games to play. Before the Ayling sending off I thought we are doomed but the next 60 minutes produced fight and that’s what we need right now.

You can get in touch here