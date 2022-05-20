Antonio Conte says a stomach virus in the Tottenham camp is "not a problem" and has reassured fans his side have "prepared very well" for Sunday's game against Norwich.

Reports of a virus doing the rounds at Spurs emerged on Friday, with Harry Kane pulling out of a scheduled appearance because he felt unwell.

However, Conte has confirmed Kane will be available for Sunday.

"If you remember the last game, we had three or four cases of stomach problems," he said.

"In this week, I have to be honest, we had a couple of cases but we overcame the situation.

"Also members of the staff, one day they were not feeling so good.

"It's a problem that lasts one or two days and then you are fine. The medical department try to take care of it with vitamins.

"This is a problem we have to face, but in my mind it is not a problem.

"We have worked well this week and prepared very well.

"There is the whole season behind this game and we can reach something amazing.

"We are ready to fight and to try and get a good result on Sunday."