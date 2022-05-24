Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Rating: 2/10. One mark for Frank Lampard's appointment and one for the fans.

Best performance: 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. It needs no explanation.

Player of the season: Anthony Gordon. Fatigue in recent weeks has certainly impacted him, but he's stepped up this season and shown other players up at times. He's got a bright future at the club and deserves every success.

Player whose time is up: How long have you got? There are so many players who need to be moved on. There are a fair few out of contract - Cenk Tosun being one - but I feel Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane should all be moved on, for a variety of reasons.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: We need a lot of work in terms of incomings over the summer, but in terms of a reachable player, I'd be going for Conor Gallagher.

Happy with your manager? 100%. The best thing that has happened to the club this season.

One learning to take into next season: Get a proper off-field structure in place and shift out certain board members. This season has highlighted past mistakes and how operating as an amateur club doesn't work in the Premier League. It's time to find that identity we crave.

Do you agree with Mike? Have your say here