Mike Jackson has proved pundits up and down the country wrong with Burnley's impressive recent form, says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

The Clarets have won three and drawn one under the caretaker boss, conceding just two goals in those games.

Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Something has clearly changed in the last couple of weeks within the group. People will ask questions as to what has changed.

"This word 'freedom' keeps coming up, which suggests under Sean Dyche Burnley were extremely structured. Mike Jackson has gone in and they are playing a more open brand of football.

"I think the fixtures have been quite generous to Burnley, with the teams they have beaten - but they have built momentum and they have confidence. I thought the weekend would be tricky. They showed great resilience to go a goal down and come back. They deservedly won the game and that is a hell of a win.

"They are the team that have put a spanner in the works, which is why Everton and Leeds are in big trouble.

"This new management team, which we all said is ridiculous - everybody, to a person across the country, said, 'what on earth are they doing' - and, at this moment in time, we have all got egg on our face, haven't we?"

