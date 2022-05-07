Hibernian 1-1 Aberdeen: What did we learn?

The last time these two sides met in the bottom six of the table following the league split was a dour 0-0 draw in 2013 in what was Derek McInnes' first game as Aberdeen boss.

The return to the lower half has left a cloud over both clubs. Hibs have gone through seven managers in the intervening nine years and are are currently searching for their eighth, with David Gray in interim charge

Jim Goodwin's high point as Aberdeen manager so far has been a 3-1 win over Hibs at Pittodrie in March, but in his 10th game in charge supporters are still looking for something to be hopeful of ahead of next season.

This game, despite notable moments for both, was evidence why they find themselves in the bottom six rather than battling it out for the European places.

Defensive frailties and a lack of punch up front will be headaches needing soothed in summer for Goodwin and whoever his counterpart will be at Easter Road.