Leicester's players have already returned for pre-season training - apart from those who featured in Euro 2020.

The Foxes have so far announced three friendlies, followed by the Community Shield against Manchester City, with their full pre-season schedule as follows:

24 July: Burton Albion v Leicester City (Pirelli Stadium)

28 July: Wycombe Wanderers v Leicester City (Adams Park)

31 July: QPR v Leicester City (Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium)

7 August: Leicester City v Manchester City (Community Shield, Wembley)

