Bisgrove on Old Firm allocations, squad building & eyeing dominance
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
James Bisgrove has been speaking to the media for the first time since being announced as Rangers' incoming CEO.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Conversations will take place with Celtic and Police Scotland over away fan allocations at Old Firm derbies.
If anything changes, 800 is likely to be the number, not 8,000.
Michael Beale's budget for next season has been approved by the board and Bisgrove would not be drawn on whether Rangers are encouraging any new investment in the club.
With Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent set to leave for free, Rangers need to get the player trading model right and also build value in the squad.
The return to profit for this season was a huge boost for the club.
Bisgrove is "optimistic" of Rangers becoming the dominant force in Scottish football next season.
"Exciting challenge" ahead and the decisions made in the next few months will define the next two or three years for Rangers.