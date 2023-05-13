St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean tells BBC Scotland: “Disappointed, I think first half we controlled the game and were the better side and second half we never started as well as I would have wanted.

“Then they get the penalty and Remi saves it but unfortunate to be penalised for that and Van Veen scores.

“We pushed, we tried hard, we obviously committed bodies forward but ultimately it’s a tough one as we’re trying to chase the game and they hit us on the transition.

“Listen, I’ll take responsibility for the second goal but we were trying to be positive and get back into the game.”

“I thought we just lacked a little bit of quality today, the boys tried hard, did everything I asked them but just lacked a little bit of final pass or that killer instinct in front of goal

“So, disappointed but it's in our hands and we go to Kilmarnock next week, it’s our biggest game of the season.

“It’s one that we’ve got to go and look forward to and go and look to win the game.

“We never hid, we had a go. We just lacked that little bit of killer instinct.”