Southampton defender Jan Bednarek believes being "scared of failure" cost his side against Newcastle last weekend, but insists the fight against relegation is not over.

Saints went 1-0 up but ended up losing 3-1 at St James' Park and are now six points from safety with only four games to play.

"We had a situation where we were a little bit scared of failure," Bednarek told BBC Radio Solent. "That's the psychological stuff we have to work on. It's tough but that's the big lesson for each of us."

However, the Poland international still retains faith Southampton can complete a remarkable escape ahead of a must-win trip to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Monday.

"It's not done yet," he said. "We have four more games. We have four more chances to win and hopefully we can do it."