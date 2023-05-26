Following their 1-0 win at St James' Park in November, Newcastle United are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 1986-87.

Newcastle have kept 14 Premier League clean sheets this season, only keeping more in 1993- 94 and 2011-12 (both 15). Nick Pope has been in goal for all 14 shutouts, with Tim Krul the only Magpies keeper to record more in a season (15 in 2011-12).