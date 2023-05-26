Chelsea v Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Chelsea have lost just one of their 27 Premier League home games against Newcastle (W20 D6), winning the last nine in a row since a 2-0 loss in May 2012

  • Following their 1-0 win at St James' Park in November, Newcastle United are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 1986-87.

  • Newcastle have kept 14 Premier League clean sheets this season, only keeping more in 1993- 94 and 2011-12 (both 15). Nick Pope has been in goal for all 14 shutouts, with Tim Krul the only Magpies keeper to record more in a season (15 in 2011-12).

  • Kieran Trippier has created 110 chances for his team-mates in the Premier League this season - it's the most on record (since 2003-04) for a Newcastle player in the competition, and the second most by a defender after Leighton Baines in 2012-13 (116).

